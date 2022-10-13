North Korea releases images from latest ballistic missiles launch

Source: 1News

North Korea has released images from one of its latest ballistic missile launches.

Kim Jong Un with officials left, North Korean missile launch right.

Kim Jong Un with officials left, North Korean missile launch right. (Source: Rodong.)

The secretive nation says its recent barrage of missile launches were tests of its tactical nuclear weapons.

North Korea's state owned Rodong Newspaper released images today which are reportedly from the latest round of launches.

One of the images shows a smiling Kim Jong Un with officials in what appears to be an underground bunker.

Another shows a large missile being launched off the back of a truck.

Read More

News agency Yonhap today reported another two long-range cruise missiles were fired from North Korea yesterday, reaching a distance of 2000km.

It comes as North Korea caused mass panic in Japan last week, with a missile launch that flew over the country.

