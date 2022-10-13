King Charles III's Auckland mansion on the market

An Auckland mansion owned by King Charles III is on the property market for the first time since 1950.

Clark House in Hobsonville, Auckland. (Source: Harcourts)

The property, known as Clark House, was used by the New Zealand Defence Force and other government agencies for air operations between 1950 and 2016.

The Italianate-style brick mansion has been boarded up and unused for the past six years, said real estate website OneRoof.

Historical records show the Crown only paid 8000 pounds for the heritage property in the mid-20th century.

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son Charles takes the British throne and becomes New Zealand's head of state. (Source: 1News)

Today, the 732 square-metre villa, on 1.9 hectares of land, has a CV of $16.6 million.

It has been named a Historic Places category 1 building, but is in need of restoration.

Inside Clark House in Hobsonville, Auckland. (Source: Harcourts)

The current listing on Harcourts' website says the property is "one of a very few key survivors of important past industrial and military history".

"No expense was spared in constructing the mansion, which at one time enjoyed several tennis courts, ornamental gardens and a tunnel which linked it with the manufacturing plant."

The listing described it as a "once-in-a-lifetime chance" for buyers to "acquire an outstanding technological and archaeological example of New Zealand history".