Calls for better access to TV for the blind

Seven percent of New Zealanders watch television with audio descriptions and the organisation behind the service wants it to be made more widely available.

The alternate audio-tracks for programming, provided by not-for-profit organisation Able, are for people who are blind or visually impaired.

It can be turned on through your TV and the voice over, describing what you can see, is typically placed during natural pauses in a show.

Able chief executive Dan Buckingham said "audio description provides invaluable access to the stories and culture of Aotearoa for those who are blind, have low vision or use sound rather than sight to access TV for other reasons."

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, it is "so that everyone can share the laughter and enjoy the show.”

It's World Sight Day and to mark the occasion Shortland Street will have a special guest providing the descriptions tonight, actor and comedian Karen O'Leary.

“I jumped at the chance to be able to have a greater understanding of how audio description happen," O'Leary said.

"I think what Able does is for people that are blind and have low vision across Aotearoa is amazing - they're all about making things more inclusive and accessible and just celebrating and appreciating diversity and isn't that a great thing."

Comedian Sam Smith said he relies on the service, after suddenly becoming legally blind several years ago.

He said losing the ability to read signs or any kind of subtitles on TV meant missing important moments that're crucial for story development.

"Audio descriptions has come in and totally fixed that for me... it's been amazing, it's been so great."

ADVERTISEMENT

Able has been providing audio description for Aotearoa since 2011 and the service has grown by 148% over the past two years.

30% of possible content is audio described on TVNZ’s channels, including all Shortland Street episodes.

Able says the biggest barrier it faces is the accessibility of broadcaster platforms.

"We are unable to provide captions and audio description if the platforms/channels aren’t able to host them," it said.

That includes on demand services.

The organisation is hoping the Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media Bill will set some rules that'll help.

"Able’s recommendation is that the ANZPM Bill should include a requirement that all ANZPM channels and platforms can host captioning and audio description services that Able provides."

ADVERTISEMENT

There are more than 180,000 people in New Zealand who're blind or have low-vision.