Valerie Adams overcame health scare to win Tokyo bronze

Source: 1News

Dame Valerie Adams has opened up about overcoming a health battle to win a shot put bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

In an exclusive interview with Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry, Adams revealed she underwent emergency surgery for a twisted bowel just days after the premature birth of her son in 2019.

Adams said the surgery had taken a huge toll on her body but she managed to find "hope" as she recovered.

"What my body had been through, not only via the C-section but also the emergency operation, then waking up to all of these tubes... I didn't see a way out of it but I did see a little glimmer of hope."

She said she held on her drive to make it to Tokyo, "but it didn't come easy".

"Trying to come back from that to participate in a sport that requires you to be physically fit, strong, healthy, dynamic, fast was a bit of a far-fetched goal, but one that I was determined to embark on," she said.

"I just don't take no for an answer."

Watch Hilary Barry's full interview with Dame Valerie Adams above.

New ZealandWomen's SportHealth

Popular Stories

1

Auckland suburb named one of world's 'coolest'

2

Person charged with arson over Wairarapa fires

3

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco pregnant with first child

4

New video of attempted Christchurch kidnapping accused released

5

Police release image of woman after Wairarapa fires

Latest Stories

Microplastics discovered in human breast milk raises alarm

Ukraine nuclear plant loses power for second time in five days

Court hears musician raped victim while another man in bed

MP swearing in to mark historic Parliament gender equality

Valerie Adams overcame health scare to win Tokyo bronze

Related Stories

Monkeypox: Nine new community cases in New Zealand

Toxic mould halts plans for Queenstown community centre

Hep A outbreak linked to imported frozen berries grows to 15

Man with cerebral palsy thriving as digger driver