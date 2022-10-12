Nine animals die in suspected plant poisoning at Adelaide Zoo

An investigation has been launched at a zoo in South Australia, after nine animals died in the same weekend.

Quokka file image. (Source: istock.com)

A statement by Adelaide Zoo said seven female quokkas and two yellow-footed rock wallabies unexpectedly died last month.

"A full investigation is currently underway but at this time we do not know the reason for the deaths.

"Our staff are working incredibly hard to run toxicology samples and are working through the situation with the veterinary, curatorial and horticultural teams as well as pathologists across Australia."

Local media reports the deaths took place across the weekend of 9 -10 September, with the animals found dead in their enclosures.

While staff suspect a toxic plant is to blame, they’re not sure which one, or how it got in.

The wallaby enclosure remains open, with the remaining animals being given preventative treatment.

However, the zoo has closed the quokka habitat as a precaution.