In-form Alker gunning to add name to NZ Open winners

Steven Alker is hoping to add some Aotearoa silverware to his growing cabinet next year with the in-form Kiwi golfer named as a headline competitor for next year's New Zealand Open at Millbrook Resort.

Alker, who won his first PGA Champions Tour [the Senior PGA Championship] Major in May, has confirmed he will be returning to Queenstown for the 102nd playing of the New Zealand Open for the first time since 2019, and will be looking to build on his incredible 2022 performances.

With his win at the PGA Championship in May, Alker has won three tournaments and NZ$4.8m in prize money in 2022 already but he told 1News a win on home soil would be a priceless experience.

"I've got close a few times but I'm getting older now so I haven't got many chances," Alker said.

"There's some super names on the trophy there; Peter Thompson and Cal Na, Young Baker Finch, and I see Michael Campbell, David Smail, a good buddy of mine.

"There's some cool names on there and it'll be great to add my name to that sort of company."

Alker, 51, added simply coming home will also be a big moment for him after life on the road for almost four years.

Steven Alker hits out of a bunker during the final round of the PGA Champions Tour Regions Tradition. (Source: Photosport)

"It's been a tough couple of years and I always wanted to get back for the New Zealand Open," Alker said.

"It's one of my favourite events and it's on my calendar always. And obviously with my success and everything, it kind of opens up my calendar a little bit.

"I just want to make the trip and get home as well because come March, April, it'll be four years for me since I've been home."

Organisers confirmed earlier this year the New Zealand Open would finally be making its return at the Millbrook Resort’s Coronet and Remarkable courses in Queenstown next year after the Covid-19 pandemic forced back-to-back cancellations of the event.

Tournament director Michael Glading said 2023 would be a chance for golf in New Zealand to begin its return to normality.

“We are very lucky to have the unwavering support of the Ishii family and Millbrook Resort, and we are looking forward to showing off their amazing facility to New Zealand and the rest of the world," Glading said in a statement.

"Both courses are true championship quality and the views from the newly completed Coronet course are breath-taking.

One star of the international game that is unlikely to feature though is fellow in-form Kiwi Ryan Fox due to clashes with high-profile US PGA Tour events that he now qualifies to play in, tournament chair John Hart noted.

Ryan Fox wins Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

“We were delighted to see Ryan win the Alfred Dunhill Tournament at St Andrews and we fully understand that Ryan needs to chase his PGA Tour dream," Hart said.

The 102nd New Zealand Open will take place between March 2-5.