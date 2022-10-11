Ukraine's president shares harrowing video of Russian bombardment

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has shared a harrowing video showing the latest Russian bombardment on his country.

In response to a number of humiliating defeats in his illegal invasion, including what he called a "terrorist" attack on a major bridge, Russia's Vladimir Putin unleashed his biggest attacks in months.

The lethal barrage against multiple cities smashed civilian targets, knocking out power and water, shattering buildings and killing at least 11 people.

Ukraine's Emergency Service said 64 people were wounded in the morning rush hour attacks that Russia launched from the air, sea and land against at least 14 regions, spanning from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east. Many of the attacks occurred far from the war's front lines.

Though Russia said missiles targeted military and energy facilities, some struck civilian areas while people were heading to work and school. One hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another struck a university.

Zelensky published a video of the attacks to his Instagram page, showing bridges being hit, fire and flames, and people hurt and dead.

He labelled Russia as "terrorists" who are targeting civic, education and cultural sites.

