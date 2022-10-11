Security guard assaulted at Auckland shopping centre overnight

A security guard has been left with moderate injuries after being assaulted at Westgate Shopping Centre in Auckland overnight.

Westgate Shopping Centre. (Source: Google Maps).

Police said it responded to the incident about 3.28am on Fernhill Drive, where four people broke into two retail stores within the complex.

One of the offenders assaulted the security guard who is now recovering and is in a stable condition.

Police said investigators are "following positive lines of inquiries" and will have a presence in the area this morning as they undertake a scene examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.