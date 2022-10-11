New Christchurch mayor calls for help funding $683m stadium

Christchurch’s new mayor is asking other councils to help pay for a new stadium in the city just days into the job.

A rendering of the planned new stadium in Christchurch, Te Kaha. (Source: Supplied)

Phil Mauger needs to find $150 million for Te Kaha after an unexpected price hike in materials.

He was on the last council that voted to push ahead despite the cost blowout. The total bill for the stadium is now $683 million.

Mauger told 1News that he wants all councils in Canterbury to help financially.

“We can go forward with some direction to our neighbours and say, 'Come on guys, how’s about giving us a bit of a hand?’

“Any donations gratefully received we've just got to go and talk to them and see how we go."

He would like the regional council, known as Environment Canterbury, to bring in a levy.

Environment Canterbury chief executive Dr Stefanie Rixecker said they welcome further conversations with the region’s elected members “so any decisions about the arena project are well informed”.

“Our councillors would need to consider funding options based on any requests from councils across the region,” Rixecker said.

Selwyn District mayor Sam Broughton said his council has never been asked to contribute.

“If we were asked, we would talk to our ratepayers and the citizens of Selwyn and get their views on whether we should contribute,” Broughton said.

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon agreed with Broughton, and said Te Kaha is not “anticipated or funded” in his council’s long-term plan.

Ashburton mayor Neil Brown questioned the economic benefits for his district.

“We've got a second bridge to build in Ashburton. We're just building a library and administration building at the moment, that’s got a price tag of $57 million,” Brown said.

If there’s no regional buy-in, Mauger has suggested Christchurch’s unwanted council assets could be sold like Orangetheory Stadium.

“I don’t think there’d be too much trouble there because a lot of people say we don’t need one stadium - we certainly don’t need two,” he said.