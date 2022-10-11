Man with cerebral palsy thriving as digger driver

By Henry McMullan, Hawke's Bay Reporter
Source: 1News

The number of people with disabilities in the workforce is on the rise, and changing lives.

Riley Crump-Shrouder lives with cerebral palsy and a speech impediment, and the idea of working was previously something he had only hoped for.

The 20-year-old has recently gained a job working in central Hawke’s Bay quarry.

Now a digger operator, Crump-Shrouder said he loved his new job.

"Every day I jump in the diggers, I love everything about my job and what I do here."

Crump-Shrouder said fitting in and having a laugh with his colleagues is the highlight of his day.

Mum Michelle Crump has noticed a huge change in his outlook on life.

"Starting this job, it’s like he’s got this thrill to live, there’s a reason to get up in the morning, and he’s just excited for every day," she said.

It is not just family that has noticed the change.

Tikokino Quarry manager Doug Brightwell said Crump-Shrouder had potential to be an industry leader.

"I've had guys that have watched him work and progress, they can’t believe his skill level, he’s got it, some have it and some struggle with it, but Riley's definitely got it, he’s going to be something special, and he’ll add to the industry big time," he said.

"All industries should look at hiring diversely, challenge your assumptions."

Riley is just one of the 11,000 people that have moved off the Jobseeker health and disability benefit in the last year.

The numbers dropped from 81,000 people last August to 70,000 this year.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) is pleased with the reduction but wants more disabled employees added to even more industries.

MSD regional commissioner Karen Bartlett said there is a huge untapped market for employers.

"There are huge opportunities for employers and employees, there's a large untapped pool of talent of people that are keen and willing to participate in work, it can be life changing for all involved."

New ZealandHealthEmploymentSocial IssuesHawke's Bay

Popular Stories

1

Police release image of woman after Wairarapa fires

2

Mt Ruapehu ski fields enter voluntary administration

3

Family-owned Waikato blueberry farm's crops wiped out by frosts

4

'Very grateful' - Veteran Kiwi actor Sam Neill knighted

5

World Cup bonuses: England in line for $30,000 each, Black Ferns $0

Latest Stories

Thai daycare massacre victims prepared for funeral rites

Kanye West invited to Holocaust Museum after antisemitic posts

Huge 1161-kilogram pumpkin breaks US record

Hundreds of pilot whales dead after stranding in Chatham Islands

Man with cerebral palsy thriving as digger driver

Related Stories

Ministry meets with Ashburton College over bullying

Amputee terrified after sexual harassment on Hutt Hospital ward

Police jumped on, punched Hastings man during arrest

Fair Go: Mould and water – some renters still battle for a healthy home