Man with cerebral palsy thriving as digger driver

The number of people with disabilities in the workforce is on the rise, and changing lives.

Riley Crump-Shrouder lives with cerebral palsy and a speech impediment, and the idea of working was previously something he had only hoped for.

The 20-year-old has recently gained a job working in central Hawke’s Bay quarry.

Now a digger operator, Crump-Shrouder said he loved his new job.

"Every day I jump in the diggers, I love everything about my job and what I do here."

Crump-Shrouder said fitting in and having a laugh with his colleagues is the highlight of his day.

Mum Michelle Crump has noticed a huge change in his outlook on life.

"Starting this job, it’s like he’s got this thrill to live, there’s a reason to get up in the morning, and he’s just excited for every day," she said.

It is not just family that has noticed the change.

Tikokino Quarry manager Doug Brightwell said Crump-Shrouder had potential to be an industry leader.

"I've had guys that have watched him work and progress, they can’t believe his skill level, he’s got it, some have it and some struggle with it, but Riley's definitely got it, he’s going to be something special, and he’ll add to the industry big time," he said.

"All industries should look at hiring diversely, challenge your assumptions."

Riley is just one of the 11,000 people that have moved off the Jobseeker health and disability benefit in the last year.

The numbers dropped from 81,000 people last August to 70,000 this year.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) is pleased with the reduction but wants more disabled employees added to even more industries.

MSD regional commissioner Karen Bartlett said there is a huge untapped market for employers.

"There are huge opportunities for employers and employees, there's a large untapped pool of talent of people that are keen and willing to participate in work, it can be life changing for all involved."