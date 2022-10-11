'Disgusting' - Adelaide woman's vile act towards McDonald's staff

Source: 1News

Shocking footage released online shows a young woman spitting at McDonald's staff at a store in Adelaide.

The incident took place at the city's Hindley St store on Friday night.

It shows the woman berating staff, before leaning over the counter and committing the vile act of spitting.

It's not clear what started the confrontation.

"He hit me bro, he hit me in the face bro," the woman is heard saying.

Josh Peak from the retail workers' union was outraged at the woman's actions.

"It's disgusting, it's vile, and like this when they are just doing their job," he told Nine News.

"It is simply appalling there are some members of the public who think it's acceptable to treat a fast food worker this way."

Police attended on the night and are investigating.

"Anti-social behaviour is not tolerated in our restaurants and we expect our people to be treated with respect at all times," McDonald's said in a statement.

"We will always do our best for our customers, but we won't accept abuse, intimidation, threats or violence towards our employees."

