Aussie politician accidentally posts fake gay pride flag

An Australian Senator has deleted a Facebook post, after accidentally sharing a fake LGBTQ+ flag which included the colours of the Italian flag.

Louise Pratt, a Senator for Western Australia, shared the image as part of a campaign to reform the state’s laws.

However, the image which was up for more than 19 hours, didn’t include the real pride flag.

Instead, it used one which has roots in a Reddit post from more that a year ago, titled “showing support for the Italian community during Pride”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Users on Twitter were quick to comment on the gaffe, with one saying, “When I found this last night I was just in a state of sheer disbelief.”

Another joked that the original post should’ve stayed up, and criticised the Senator for “Italian erasure”.