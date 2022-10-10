Ukraine celebrates Crimea bridge explosion with stamps

Ukraine’s post office has already announced a series of new stamps celebrating the destruction of the Crimea Kerch Bridge.

People pose for photos and take selfies in front of the large poster form of postage stamp depicting the Crimean Kerch Bridge. (Source: Getty)

Images of the new stamps were released just hours after the attack on the bridge along with a giant replica stamp featuring an artist's rendition of the attack.

The postage stamps include a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s characters from Titanic in their iconic pose while pieces of the destroyed bridge fall into the sea.

Stamps depicting Titanic characters on Kerch Bridge. (Source: Ukrposhta)

At the bottom of the image, fish swim past broken road signs.

“It was decided to use a scene from a famous movie. Just as the myth of the unsinkability of the steamship spread, so Russia built the myth that the Crimean bridge is a symbol of the eternal connection of Ukrainian Crimea with Russia,” the Ukrainian post office said.

At the giant stamp, people can pose in front of the burning bridge, with many using it as an opportunity to mock Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military.

This is just the latest release of war-related stamps by Ukraine. At the start of the war stamps depicting the sacrifice of troops on Stake island who said “Russian warship, go f*** yourself” were released.

A truck bomb allegedly caused the bridge, which links Russia to Crimea, to collapse over the weekend.

The attack came a day after Putin turned 70 - he labelled it a “terrorist attack” and quickly accused Ukraine. It is still unknown who committed the attack.

Liberating Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, is a central goal for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as his forces continue to push Russian troops back in the east of the country.

For many Ukrainians, the Kerch Bridge is a symbol of Russian aggression and oppression as it seeks to claim Crimea as theirs.