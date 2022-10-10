Julia Gillard reflects on iconic sexism speech 10 years on

It’s arguably the most famous speech in Australia’s political history.

Former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard speaks onstage as Campaign For Female Education Celebrates its 25th Anniversary at Inaugural Education Changes Everything Gala in 2019. (Source: Getty)

It’s been 10 years since then-Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard gave her impassioned speech in Australian Parliament, serving a blistering comeback against former opposition leader Tony Abbott.

She rose in front of her colleagues, wearing that now-iconic blue blazer, delivering a piece of her mind that reverberated around the world.

“Thank you very much, Deputy Speaker, and I rise to oppose the motion moved by the Leader of the Opposition. And in so doing I say to the Leader of the Opposition I will not be lectured about sexism and misogyny by this man. I will not," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"And the Government will not be lectured about sexism and misogyny by this man. Not now, not ever.”

The 2276-word speech lasted for a fiery 15 minutes, as Gillard summed up the mood of many who’d come to see how Australia’s first female Prime Minister was being treated.

Part of the fuel was Abbott speaking in front of a “ditch the witch” sign outside Parliament House in 2011.

Alongside it was a poster being waved that said “JuLIAR…. Bob Browns [sic] B****”.

A day later, Abbott told journalists he regretted the appearance, saying, "I think a few people went over the top”.

Speaking to Channel 9 this morning, the former world leader reflected on the moment, saying she could tell it was resonating with the opposition as she was delivering it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were getting more withdrawn over time, kind of dropping their heads. I knew it was landing powerfully there," she said.

"I had no insight into the fact that it would go around the world or that we'd be talking about it a decade later.”

However, Gillard said she’s never gone back and rewatched it.

“I have only seen snippets; I have never sat through to the whole thing," she said.

"I want my memories being my memories, not mediated through watching the vision.”

Gillard also said she’s pleased to see it’s still front of mind for many a decade later.

“I'm proud to see it means a lot to women, taking it with them as an anthem or really oppressed or needing extra energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That does make me proud.”