Wellington's new Green mayor Tory Whanau on the climate crisis

It's the right time for Wellington to have a Green Party leader because "we're in a climate crisis", mayor-elect Tory Whanau says.

The Greens-endorsed candidate's win on Saturday sees the capital buck the nationwide trend towards centre-right mayors and councillors.

"Now is the time for a Green mayor because we're in a climate crisis. Wellington obviously agreed with that," Whanau told Q+A.

She said she is proud of Wellington for giving its council a mandate to take action on climate change, which she believes comes in the form of better public transport and higher-density housing.

"[People are] ready for that new type of leadership. They're ready for a kind of disruptor, a game-changer. It makes me really excited."

Whanau said she will be able to convince Wellington City Council staff and councillors to enact these changes. She promised to treat every councillor with the same level of respect and not show favouritism to Green Party-backed ones.

Tory Whanau won by a landslide, defeating incumbent Andy Foster. (Source: 1News)

"They're not my mates, actually. I'm their leader."

On current progress results, incumbent mayor Andy Foster finished second in Wellington's mayoral race. Ray Chung is in third and Rongotai Labour MP Paul Eagle is in fourth. A final election result will be available by October 14.

1News Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay told Q+A that the Green Party victory might signal trouble ahead for Eagle.

"I wouldn't imagine he'll be standing next election, and I'm not sure the Prime Minister will be thrilled with this outcome either," she said.

"He's basically said to the people of Rongotai that he represents, 'I don't want to do that job that much. I think I want to give being a mayor a go.'

"Now he's got to go back to them and say, 'actually, I do really want to represent you after I came forth in the mayoral race' - so that to me just doesn't fly. "