Stunning Mugatti try seals World Cup win for Italy over USA

Italy have overcome a halftime deficit and the sinbinning of fullback Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi in the second half to beat USA 22-10 in their World Cup pool match at Whangarei’s Okara Park this afternoon.

Italy first-five Veronica Madia makes a break against the USA during her team's World Cup pool match victory in Whangarei. (Source: Photosport)

The fast-starting USA led 7-5 at halftime thanks to a try from lock Hollie Taufoou after five minutes but Italy responded with a try from Minuzzi late in the half and it was all Italy after the break.

Defensively the Italians were far too good for the USA in the second half, despite the loss of Minuzzi to the sinbin for an intentional knock-down, and their attacking firepower was plain to see too as they ran in three tries, one of which, scored by left wing Maria Magatti, was a stunner.

From a lineout on halfway, first-five Veronica Madia took on the line and gave a no-look inside pass to Magatti who burst through and outstripped the cover defence.

Right wing Aura Muzzo scored the other two tries.

It was a deserved victory for the Italians who will likely be a force at this World Cup. Ranked No.5 in the world to the USA’s No.6, Italy beat Scotland and Wales during this year’s Six Nations.

After big wins enjoyed by France, England and New Zealand at Eden Park on the opening day of the World Cup, this was easily the most competitive match of the tournament.