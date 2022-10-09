Photo of the Queen's 'much-loved and cared for' pony released

A new photograph was released today of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s fell pony, following her appearance at the monarch's funeral.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s fell pony, Emma. (Source: Supplied)

The Queen was passionate about her animals, and some of them took the stage during her funeral proceedings.

Emma paid tribute to Her Majesty during the Ceremonial Procession in Windsor on Monday 19th September, ahead of the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel.

The black fell pony, Carltonlima Emma - owned by the Queen for 26 years, stood on the grass with a groom at the side of the Long Walk in front of the castle as the coffin procession marched past.

Buckingham Palace said "for the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty’s private time.

"Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team."

The Queen's Corgis Muick and Sandy were brought into the castle’s quadrangle for the coffin's arrival following the funeral at Westminster Abbey and a drive through London and on to Windsor.

The Queen's affection for her dogs and her horses was well known. She owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime. Muick and Sandy have been rehomed with her son, Prince Andrew.