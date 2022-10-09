One person dies following Bay of Plenty crash

One person has died and another was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash on Mottram Road, Nukuhou, earlier today.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 2.30pm, police said in a statement.

Fire and Emergency said crews from three fire trucks worked to evacuate two people trapped inside the vehicle.

According to a statement from St John one helicopter and two ambulances also responded to the accident, transporting one patient with serious injuries to Tauranga hospital.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

