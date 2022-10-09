One person dies following Bay of Plenty crash

One person has died and another was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash on Mottram Road, Nukuhou, earlier today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ vehicle (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services were called to the scene around 2.30pm, police said in a statement.

Fire and Emergency said crews from three fire trucks worked to evacuate two people trapped inside the vehicle.

According to a statement from St John one helicopter and two ambulances also responded to the accident, transporting one patient with serious injuries to Tauranga hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.