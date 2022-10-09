Light plane crashes near Christchurch, five people injured

Emergency services are responding to an emergency landing involving a light aircraft at Rangiora Airfield, near Christchurch.

Police tape.

In a statement, Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Peter Cooper, said the plane had an issue on take-off and the pilot performed an emergency landing in a paddock short of the runway.

The incident happened about 11am - five people were on board at the time, and only minor injuries have been reported.

St John was notified at 11:04am and responded with four ambulances and one manager.

"We are currently still on scene and have no further details at this time," a spokesperson said.

Police are assisting in securing the scene.