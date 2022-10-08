Watch: Golden State Warriors' Green seen punching Poole in practice

A video has emerged of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching his teammate Jordan Poole during practice this week.

Reports of the altercation were made known before Warriors General Manager Bob Myers said Green had apologised to his team for his actions.

In the video, Green and Poole could be seen standing a part from each other before Green approached Poole from the sideline of the court.

Green bumped Poole who then shoved him, before Green threw a punch that knocked him to the ground. Members of the Warriors could be seen trying to break up the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden State say they will handle discipline internally.

This incident putting them in the spotlight with many questions surrounding how this will impact their relationship and their play in the upcoming season which begins on October 19.