Rocket Lab breaks annual launch record with electron mission

Source: 1News

Rocket Lab launched its eighth mission this morning at Māhia Peninsula, breaking its annual record.

Rocket Lab launches its 31st mission

Rocket Lab launches its 31st mission (Source: Supplied)

Vapour trails could be seen in New Zealand skies early this morning following the 6am launch nicknamed 'It Argos Up From Here' - a dedicated launch for General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS).

It's Rocket Lab’s 31st Electron launch overall and eighth for this year, beating the company’s previous record of seven launches in 2020.

The mission successfully deployed the GA-EMS-designed and manufactured GAzelle satellite carrying the Argos-4 Advanced Data Collection (A-DCS) payload.

The data-collecting payload on the satellite will gather information from sensors that are used as a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) cooperative data and rescue services program, General Atomics said in a statement.

The wildlife tracking program is what Argos is best known for, especially for sea turtles and marine mammals, according to Rocket Lab.

"There are currently 22,000 active transmitters around the world that the Argos system is monitoring, with almost 7,800 tracking wildlife."

The mission will also assist with maritime security, offshore pollution and humanitarian assistance, the company said.

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck congratulated the team, saying: “Beating our own annual launch record with such an important spacecraft delivering critical insights about our planet is a real privilege.”

A Taupō local sent in footage of the vapour trail following this morning's launch.

New ZealandSpace

Popular Stories

1

Nurses refusing to work expose chronic staff shortages

2

Portrait of Angelina Jolie covered in bees wins award

3

Cost-of-living payment delivers $14m to potentially ineligible people

4

No surprise as Māori council vote remains low

5

Local elections: Lines of people queue to cast last-minute vote

Latest Stories

Rocket Lab breaks annual launch record with electron mission

Local elections: Lines of people queue to cast last-minute vote

Peter Ellis case: Supreme Court quashes child abuse convictions

At least 15 dead after fire on Libyan migrant boat

US turkey farm workers charged with animal cruelty

Related Stories

'Stonkingly bright' - Jupiter closest to Earth, easily seen in NZ sky

NASA, Air NZ collaboration takes off

Could orbits around Earth become 'unusable?' Maybe

NZ wool blasts off in NASA moon mission