France beat South Africa in statement win at Rugby World Cup opener

Women’s rugby stepped into a bright new spotlight Saturday when the opening match of the ninth Women’s Rugby World Cup was played at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Madoussou Fall of France runs at the defense during her team's pool match against South Africa at Eden Park. (Source: Associated Press)

France beat South Africa 40-5 in the first match of the tournament which includes 26 matches played over 35 days.

Scrumhalf Laur Sansus scored the first try of the World Cup after only two minutes, offering an early glimpse of the challenge France intends to bring to tournament favorites England and New Zealand.

While France is ranked No. 4 in the world, its star-studded lineup is expected to out-perform that ranking. Sansus is one of those stars, the player of the championship in this season’s Six Nations tournament.

Inside center Gabrielle Vernier scored the second try and Emilie Boulard the third, giving France a 19-0 lead over 11th-ranked South Africa in better than even time. Vernier scored off a neat chip kick by flyhalf Caroline Drouine and Boulard went almost the length of the field from an intercept.

The score remained 19-0 at halftime as South Africa’s performance was lifted by a strong scrum. That revival continued when South African winger Nomawethu Mabenge scored the first try of the second half.

France had become sluggish and had to find a new gear. That they did so efficiently again was impressive — Sansus scored her second try in the 68th minute, attacking quickly from a tapped penalty.

Drouin scored three minutes later and France’s lead expanded to 33-5. Joanna Grisez added the final try after the fulltime siren.