England storm past Fiji to start Rugby World Cup campaign

England showed why they are the world's top-ranked team and tournament favourites, scoring 14 tries in a comprehensive win over Fiji including 10 tries and 60 points in the second half.

Zoe Aldcroft of England makes a run against Fiji. (Source: Associated Press)

Winger Claudia McDonald scored four tries, including three in the second half.

A powerful but mobile tight five, strong, ball-carrying loose forwards, tactical genius in the halves, defensive strength in midfield and swift finishers in the back three: they have the full package. Their rolling maul from lineouts especially was devastating.

Fiji is ranked 21st in the world only because of a lack of opportunities. The team was unable to call on several of its Olympic sevens stars and stretched the England defense when the team raised the pace of the game in the first half.

England's opening try also came through winger McDonald who touched down in the fifth minute, making a blindside dab after an attacking lineout. Hooker Amy Cokayne scored the second in the 19th minute as England made an impact with its phase play and lineout drive. Lock Abbie Ward was the next to benefit from the lineout drive, scoring in the 27th minute.

Helena Rowland scored England's fourth first-half try but it was bookended by tries to Alowesi Nakoci and Sesenieli Donu for Fiji, which trailed 24-14 at halftime.

The floodgates opened in the second half as Fiji played almost without possession and England ran in 10 more tries.

“We were more composed in the second half,” captain Sarah Hunter said. “We went back to being England and managed to put in a good performance. ”