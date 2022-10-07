Missing tramper found after making sign out of toilet paper

Abbey Wakefield
By Abbey Wakefield, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Search and Rescue teams have today located a missing tramper in the Tararua Forest Park, after the man made a help sign out of toilet paper.

A missing Wellington tramper made a sign out of toilet paper on Mt Holdsworth calling for help. (Source: NZ Police)

The 55-year-old man went on a five-day tramp last week which included parts of the main Tararua range and several alpine huts.

Concerned family members contacted police yesterday after the man didn’t make contact as planned, plus weather conditions were worsening.

The tramper spent several nights at Mid-Waiohine Hut and made a help sign out of toilet paper which helped a rescue helicopter locate him.

Police say the man ran out of toilet paper before he was able to finish the sign.

He was flown out by helicopter and is now reunited with friends and family.

