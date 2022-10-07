Major bank lifts some interest rates after OCR rise

Source: 1News

ANZ is lifting rates on some lending and savings accounts after this week’s Official Cash Rate rise.

Many economists predict the central bank will hike the rate for an eighth straight time.

Many economists predict the central bank will hike the rate for an eighth straight time. (Source: Breakfast)

On Wednesday the Reserve Bank announced a 3.5% increase in the OCR, the eighth consecutive time the bank opted for a rates rise.

RBNZ said "it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability and contribute to maximum sustainable employment."

The ANZ Floating home loan interest rate, ANZ Flexible home loan interest rate and Blueprint to build will go up from 0.50% points per annum (pa) to 7.34% pa, 7.45% pa and 4.58% pa.

At the moment, 90% of ANZ home loan balances are on fixed rates. The bank said there is no change to its fixed home loan rates for now.

Read More

Business floating and business overdraft base rates are also set to increase 0.50% points pa, ANZ have said.

For Serious Saver, the total interest rate will increase from 0.40% to 2.70% points pa.

ANZ's Ben Kelleher says with local and international inflation rates remaining high, the RBNZ is lifting the OCR in a bid to "cool" the economy.

“With increasing global economic uncertainty and higher inflation, we know people are having to make some tough choices about their spending and they’re feeling understandably nervous,” he said.

“However, we can see from our customer data that many are in good shape to get through this. Where possible, people are choosing to stay on top of their debt and save money where they can.”

Interest rates will be reviewed in line with international and local market conditions.

New ZealandEconomyPersonal Finance

Popular Stories

1

Europe holds 44-leader summit, leaves Russia in the cold

2

Man accused of attempted kidnapping approached second woman

3

Phone found in search for woman missing from Kapiti beach

4

Swarbrick calls on Ardern to follow Biden's move over cannabis possession

5

Kiwi husband and wife duo create equestrian history

Latest Stories

Peter Ellis case: Supreme Court quashes child abuse convictions

Police seek black Subaru after Masterton jewellery store robbed

Death toll from Hurricane Ian passes 100

Dannevirke crash leaves one person hospitalised, SH2 closed

Man accused of attempted kidnapping approached second woman

Related Stories

Job market may have peaked as number of ads fall - economist

'Completely crazy' - Robertson on National's top rate tax cut policy