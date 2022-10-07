Daryl Mitchell out of T20 tri-series with fractured hand

Black Caps allrounder Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the T20 tri-series in Christchurch after fracturing his hand during training.

Daryl Mitchell may miss the T20 World Cup.

Mitchell suffered the injury while batting in the nets, with a ball striking him on the pinkie finger. X-rays revealed later it was fractured.

He has been ruled out of action for at least two weeks, meaning he may miss New Zealand's first game at the T20 World Cup against Australia on October 22.

Coach Gary Stead said his involvement in the tournament may be reconsidered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a real shame for Daryl to suffer this injury on the eve of an exciting period of cricket for the side,” Stead said.

“Daryl's become a really important player to our T20 unit and we’re certainly going to miss his all-round skills and versatility in the tri-series.

“With our first game of the World Cup in just over two weeks we need to take some to consider Daryl’s recovery timeline and his potential involvement in the tournament.”