Daryl Mitchell out of T20 tri-series with fractured hand

Source: 1News

Black Caps allrounder Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the T20 tri-series in Christchurch after fracturing his hand during training.

Daryl Mitchell may miss the T20 World Cup.

Daryl Mitchell may miss the T20 World Cup.

Mitchell suffered the injury while batting in the nets, with a ball striking him on the pinkie finger. X-rays revealed later it was fractured.

He has been ruled out of action for at least two weeks, meaning he may miss New Zealand's first game at the T20 World Cup against Australia on October 22.

Coach Gary Stead said his involvement in the tournament may be reconsidered.

“It’s a real shame for Daryl to suffer this injury on the eve of an exciting period of cricket for the side,” Stead said.

“Daryl's become a really important player to our T20 unit and we’re certainly going to miss his all-round skills and versatility in the tri-series.

“With our first game of the World Cup in just over two weeks we need to take some to consider Daryl’s recovery timeline and his potential involvement in the tournament.”

CricketBlack Caps

Popular Stories

1

Portrait of Angelina Jolie covered in bees wins award

2

Cost-of-living payment delivers $14m to potentially ineligible people

3

Missing tramper found after making sign out of toilet paper

4

Voting turnout low as local body elections enter final stages

5

Putin 'could lose power and perhaps his life' over invasion

Latest Stories

Scrapping Covid rules too early - Australian medical chief

Cost-of-living payment delivers $14m to potentially ineligible people

Voting turnout low as local body elections enter final stages

Opinion: It’s hard not to get into the spirit of Bathurst

Exclusive: Peter Ellis details three-decade fight in emotional interview

Related Stories

Former Black Cap Chris Martin to make Black Clash debut

Black Caps: Guptill off to record 7th T20 World Cup

Neesham turns down NZC contract, Allen and Tickner taken instead

Australia sweep Chappell-Hadlee series against Black Caps