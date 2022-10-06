Pablo Matera reveals what Dane Coles did for him to snub handshake

Argentina's Pablo Matera says All Blacks reserve hooker Dane Coles continuously needled him during their recent clash in Hamilton, prompting his refusal of a hand-shake at full time.

In a memorable moment, Matera shoved Coles as the veteran Kiwi player offered his hand after the match, won 53-3 by the home side.

Speaking to James Marshall on the What a Lad podcast, he revealed what prompted his angry reaction.

"He just continued picking on me in every ruck and every scrum, saying some things that really hurt, some strong things," he said.

"I don't want to repeat it, but I couldn't understand why. They were winning by 40 points, he just came on … I didn't understand his attitude.

"I know he's a great player and I know he's a great guy as well, because his teammates spoke to me after the game and said 'he's a good guy', and I said 'I'm sure he's a good guy'.

"But I just didn't understand why he continued picking at me and he said things I'm sensitive about, like me being in New Zealand … 'You don't belong here'.

Matera, who won a Super Rugby title with the Crusaders this season, admits he regrets how he responded.

"I'm one of the guys that say things that happen on the field, stay on the field, that's how it has to be always, but that day was a bit different to be honest, that day was a bit different."