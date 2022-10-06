'No one f***s with a Biden' - US President caught on hot mic

US President Joe Biden has been caught making a less than presidential comment on a hot mic while touring hurricane damaged Florida.

Joe Biden talks to Fort Myers mayor Ray Murphy.

Biden was talking to a Fort Myers mayor Ray Murphy today when he made the comment he likely didn't think would be picked up by camera microphones.

"No one f***s with a Biden," he said.

Murphy answered back, "yeah you're goddamn right".

It was unclear what the two were discussing before the comments were made.

After the expletive exchange, Biden added "you can't argue with your brothers outside the house."

It comes as the US President stood side by side with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis promising aid to those affected by Hurricane Ian.

The two are usually political foes.

"Today we have one job and only one job, and that’s to make sure the people in Florida get everything they need to fully, thoroughly recover," Biden said.

"It’s going to take a hell of a long time, hopefully without any snags in the way."

The damage from the hurricane is thought to be in the billions of dollars.