Oranga Tamariki staff vote to strike over pay and workloads

Oranga Tamariki staff have voted to strike for fairer pay and safer workloads.

It comes after a "disappointing" pay offer from management was rejected by staff belonging to the Public Service Association (PSA) union.

Along with better pay to keep up with the cost of living, staff have called for support for safer workloads.

"Tamariki, rangatahi, and whānau will lose out on the vital support they need if we continue to lose staff and struggle with ongoing vacancies," said PSA lead organiser Joe McCrory.

PSA national convenor Helen Foley said staff are "very open" to settling the dispute, but are calling for a fairer offer from management.

"The current cost of living crisis makes the existing issues with recruitment and retention of staff even more difficult to manage," she said.

The strikes will take place across four weeks: Friday October 28 from 3pm to 5pm, Friday 4 November from 3pm to 5pm, Thursday 10 November from 1pm to 5pm and Friday 18 November for the entire day.

New ZealandEmployment

