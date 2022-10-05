Government accounts: Deficit lower than expected

Despite large spending on New Zealand’s Covid-19 response, the Government's books are in a better shape than was expected earlier this year according to Treasury forecasts.

File image of $50 and $100 notes. (Source: 1News)

The Government’s Financial Statements for the year, ending in June 2022, include the Omicron and Delta outbreaks that saw New Zealand’s biggest city in a lockdown for five months and record numbers of Covid cases.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says while these statements cover the toughest period during the global pandemic, New Zealand was in a "favourable position".

The OBEGAL (Operating Balance before Gains and Losses) deficit is around half of what was forecast at Budget 2022, at $9.7b.

ADVERTISEMENT

While expenses were $3.9b below forecast in Budget 2022, they still exceeded revenue by $9.4b.

Net debt sits at 17.2% - roughly what was forecast earlier this year.

Comparatively, this is around half the level of Australia, a quarter of the UK, and a fifth of the US.

Grant Robertson. (Source: 1News)

Revenue, the money the Government allocates itself to spend, is at $141.6b.

This is $12.3b higher than the same time last year, and $5.8b higher than was forecast in Budget 2022.

Treasury attributes this to a growth in tax revenue, which makes up a third of the Crown’s revenue, with Robertson referencing significant corporate profits and low unemployment rates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expenses are $17.2b higher than last year, at $151b, largely due to the Covid-19 response.

The greatest spending was in health - $27.8b.

The main focus of this was on the Covid-19 vaccination programme, testing and laboratory capacity, and MIQ.

The country's net worth increased by $17.1b over the year.

Robertson confirmed that today marked the end of the emergency economic response due to the global pandemic.

"I am going to be taking a balanced and cautious approach to the next chapter of the global economic story," he said.

He continues to rule out tax cuts for high income New Zealanders and says National is “wrong” to make these promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights

Government revenue: $141.6b, $5.8b higher than forecast in Budget 2022

Government expenses: $151b, $3.9b lower than forecast in Budget 2022

Net worth: $174.3b

Net debt: $61.9b (17.2% of GDP)