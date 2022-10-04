NSW driver in five-deaths crash wants bail

The teenage labourer charged over a horror crash that killed five high school students is due to have his bail application heard by a NSW Supreme Court judge.

Tyrell Edwards. (Source: Facebook)

Tyrell Edwards, 18, was driving a Nissan Navara ute when it crashed into two trees near the Wollondilly Shire village of Buxton on September 6, killing three girls and two boys who attended Picton High School.

The victims were Lily Van De Putte and Gabby McLennan, both 14, Summer Williams and Tyrese Bechard, both 15, and Antonio Desisto, 16.

Edwards, a past pupil of the school, appeared in Picton Local Court on September 8 when he was refused bail.

He's charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death.

Justice Robert Beech-Jones is listed to hear his bail application on Tuesday.

In refusing bail in the Local Court, magistrate Mark Douglass concluded Edwards posed a risk to the community and could tamper with witnesses due to his strong ties to the community.

"It's not an easy decision - he is a young man who has never been in custody," he said.

Edwards had held a licence for a short period of time, had accumulated two speeding offences, and had his licence suspended earlier this year.

His lawyer told the magistrate the teenager, who previously suffered from anxiety and had sought psychological help, was significantly traumatised by the incident.

Police prosecutors said a video allegedly taken in the lead-up to the fatal crash supported elements of the offences and showed a high level of moral culpability.

The video, filmed by Edwards on his phone about an hour before the crash, shows him driving with two of the victims, according to a summary of police facts.

In the moments before the crash, police allege Edwards drove at high speed, lost control, crossed onto the wrong side of the road and travelled along a grassy road shoulder for about 40 metres.

Hundreds of distraught mourners in the tight-knit community in the Wollondilly Shire turned out for the five funerals last month.