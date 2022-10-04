Little says Palmy hospital safe after pregnant woman’s death

Health Minister Andrew Little says Palmerston North Hospital is still safe after a pregnant woman and her unborn child died there earlier this year.

The heavily pregnant woman in her 20s died at the hospital in February after her admission to intensive care with sepsis was delayed, RNZ reported yesterday.

She arrived at hospital in the early hours of the morning with signs of severe sepsis, but wasn't admitted to the unit until the early evening despite it being clear to staff she was likely critically ill.

She died later that night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Little was asked about the incident and whether Palmerston North Hospital was up to standard at a Te Whatu Ora event in Māngere, Auckland today.

Read More Pregnant woman died at hospital after delayed ICU admission

"I visited Palmerston North Hospital recently, I've seen the ICU and there is a hospital building there that has had some upgrades but more needs to be done," Little said.

"There's some work right now on expanding ED but the ICU almost certainly needs attention."

Little says Palmerston North Hospital is in the queue for a major upgrade, "but that will be a wee way away yet".

He was then asked by a reporter if the hospital is safe.

"It is totally safe, but when incidents like this happen, tragic as they are, it's important there is an independent inquiry and the coroner will offer that."

He added he hasn't been advised of any changes at the hospital since the woman's death but has "confidence in the leadership and management" running the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palmerston North Hospital. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Te Whatu Ora MidCentral interim district director Dr Jeff Brown said "the passing of a mother and her baby" were tragic events, and officials were in contact with the woman's whānau.

"A comprehensive clinical review is well under way and recommendations that come out of this review will be implemented as a priority."