Gloriavale: Dairy company ordered to keep collecting milk

Source: 1News

The High Court has ordered Westland Dairy Company to keep collecting milk from Gloriavale’s dairy farm operations.

A glass of milk (file picture).

A glass of milk (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Westland earlier this year withdrew from taking the milk, following an Employment Court ruling which stated that some of Gloriavale’s businesses were using child labour.

Gloriavale’s Canaan Farming Dairy Ltd then sought an injunction through the High Court to force the company to maintain its milk collection role.

The High Court has ruled that its decision was “subject to the condition that Canaan not employ any minors”.

"There shall be an order requiring Westland to collect the milk supply from Canaan’s farms Bell Hill, Gloriavale and Glen Hopeful pending further order of the Court subject to the condition that Canaan not employ any minors or associate partners under the age of 18 on its farms pending determination of the substantive proceedings," the ruling said.

Read More

Gloriavale had argued the Employment Court ruling wasn't related to its farms.

In a separate issue, the Employment Court is considering whether six women were employees or volunteers at the West Coast commune.

That hearing is now paused until next year.

New ZealandReligionWest CoastEmploymentBusinessEconomy

Popular Stories

1

Prince Andrew's security 'terrified' to question female intruder's ID

2

Cyber attack targets North Island GP network

3

North Korea causes mass panic in Japan with missile launch

4

Likelihood of strong-shaking earthquakes increasing nationwide

5

Lorde 'told off' after breaking local body election rules

Latest Stories

Cyber attack targets North Island GP network

Lorde 'told off' after breaking local body election rules

Modeller warns another Covid-19 wave 'likely' in NZ

West Indies' Hetmyer dropped for World Cup after missing flight

Jacinda Ardern speaks with media from Auckland

Related Stories

KiwiSaver balances 'buoyant' but investment returns fall

House asking prices dropping $10k per month on average - report

Online cryptocurrency exchange Binance registers in New Zealand

Reserve Bank expected to announce eighth straight OCR rise