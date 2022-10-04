Elon Musk causes outrage with tweet about Russia's Ukraine invasion

US tech billionaire Elon Musk has upset and outraged Ukrainian officials after he posted a series of tweets claiming to know how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would end.

Elon Musk likes Twitter so much, he's buying it. (Source: Getty)

Musk tweeted overnight about the ongoing conflict to his 107.7 million followers by posting a Twitter poll about his solution to ending the war.

Ukraine-Russia Peace:



- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.



- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).



- Water supply to Crimea assured.



- Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

It wasn’t received well by his followers or Ukrainian officials. The poll at the time of writing had 63.2% saying no to his ideas with 36.8% saying yes.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky responded with a Twitter poll of his own.

“Which Elon Musk do you like more?” Zelensky asked. “The one who supports Ukraine” or “The one who supports Russia”. The answer was a resounding 84.3% yes in favour of Ukrainian support.

Which @elonmusk do you like more? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, not mincing his words, wrote in response to Musk’s tweet. “The only outcome is that now no Ukrainian will EVER buy your f…ing tesla crap. So good luck to you.”

The only outcome ist that now no Ukrainian will EVER buy your f…ing tesla crap. So good luck to you .@elonmusk — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) October 3, 2022

“F-- off is my very diplomatic reply to you,” Melnyk said.

Musk, 51, said to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia there should be a "redo" of elections "under UN supervision" in four areas of eastern Ukraine illegally annexed by Russia.

"Russia leaves" those areas "if that is the will of the people,” Musk said.

He also said that Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, should become "formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Krushchev's mistake).

Musk said water supply to Crimea should be "assured" and that Ukraine ought to remain "neutral".

The Tesla CEO said in a follow-up post it’s “highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then.” He added a further tweet that it was “also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war”.

More followed with Musk saying “Russia has >3 times population of Ukraine, so victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace.”

The majority of Twitter-reaction has been negative, with typical responses telling Musk not to comment on things he apparently knows very little about.

"German intellectual's" vibe from March&April caught up with Elon Musk.



Sometimes it's better to just stop voicing opinions if you don't know what you're talking about. — Danylo Mokryk (@DMokryk) October 3, 2022

The deputy of Kyiv City Council, Alina Mykhailova, told Musk to "remember this day. It is the day of your total fiasco, man."