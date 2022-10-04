Ardern throws support behind Collins' Auckland mayoralty campaign

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has thrown her support behind Efeso Collins' mayoralty campaign by helping out at a phone bank event today.

Ardern met with volunteers for the Collins campaign in Henderson this afternoon, offering tea and biscuits to the team.

Collins, who has been endorsed by Labour and the Greens, said he was "heartened" to receive the Prime Minister's support.

"I’m honoured the Prime Minister was able to make time in her busy timetable to support our campaign for a more just and sustainable city."

ADVERTISEMENT

Collins said he was "super stoked" Ardern had turned up to the campaign event, saying it was "great" for him but for the volunteers as well.

"This is something we all believe in and that's why it's so important the Prime Minister offers some real invigoration to the team."