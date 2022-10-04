All Blacks star Jordie Barrett re-signs with NZ Rugby, Hurricanes

Jordie Barrett has signed a new deal with the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby through to the end of 2025.

Jordie Barrett in action for the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

"It's a privilege to have the opportunity to live and play rugby in New Zealand," the Taranaki representative said. "That is a dream I've had since I was a young kid.

"I feel as though the Hurricanes franchise is in a really good place at the moment and I feel like the All Blacks are building towards something special."

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland both expressed their pleasure at the deal as well.

Foster said that he's "delighted with Jordie's re-signing".

"He's become a massive part of our long-term plan. His commitment to New Zealand through till 2025 is fantastic news."

Holland said that it's "great to have Jordie commit to the Canes".

"He has grown into a key leader for our group on and off the field," he said. "Playing some of his best rugby last year at both 12 and 15 and we expect him to be even better in the next few years."

Barrett started in midfield for the All Blacks for the first time in their most recent match, a "two misfits" combination with Reiko Ioane which contributed to the team's 40-14 belting of the Wallabies.

The 25-year-old, 45-test All Black debuted in 2017.