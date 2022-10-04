2degrees experiences network issues

Telco 2degrees has experienced network issues this afternoon, with some customers unable to use their phones to make calls and browse the web.

A man using his cell phone at a cafe. (Source: istock.com)

It comes after a planned outage to some services last night for upgrades.

"To keep all our awesome services running smoothly, our teams will be tinkering between 10.30pm tonight (Oct 3) and 3am tomorrow (Oct 4). You won’t have any trouble texting, calling or using mobile data during this time," 2degrees posted on Twitter yesterday.

However, around 2:30pm today network issues did occur.

“2degrees customers may have had issues with a range of calling, text and data services from around 2.30pm today," a spokesperson told 1News.

"We identified the issue promptly and it has been resolved. The vast majority of our services were up and running by 4pm and we are working to reboot a few services such as the data clock app.

"We really appreciate our customers patience with this issue, which we understand would have been very frustrating.”

One customer was less than impressed with the outage, responding on the telco's official Twitter account: "Need my phone to work and you aren't even picking up the phone in your call centre. This is not good enough."

Another was more sympathetic, writing: "Appreciate the promptness of this and the fix, hopefully this won't happen again but I'm glad that you guys will be on top of it if it does :)".