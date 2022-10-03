Rolling closures to hit Auckland train users again until 2025

Tens of thousands of Auckland train commuters will face major disruption to services until the end of 2025 as a major $330 million rebuild project begins in December.

Two metro trains in Auckland (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

In a media release, Auckland Transport (AT) and KiwiRail announced the work would see rock foundations under train tracks replaced across the city's 130km rail network.

The $330 million rebuild project comes after two years of widespread repair work and line shutdowns after extensive damage was found on KiwiRail-maintained track in 2020.

Disruption is also expected to continue after Auckland's $4.5 billion City Rail Link (CRL) tunnels open, though AT and KiwiRail say the "majority" of upgrade work will finish before it's completed.

KiwiRail's chief operating officer of capital projects David Gordon said that even allowing some rush hour services would "push the completion date well beyond the start of CRL operations".

"Given the scale of what we have to do, using our normal evening, weekend and holiday line closures could take decades to get it done," he said.

"The rebuild involves replacing the rock foundations underneath the tracks, some of which haven’t been renewed since the Auckland network started being built in the 1870s.

A map detailing track rebuild work on the Auckland rail network. (Source: Supplied)

"Replacing the railway foundations will remove the growing number of speed restrictions that have been placed on the network in recent years and make it much more resilient."

Beginning next year, the rebuild will mean years of rolling closures across Auckland's rail network. The Eastern Line between Britomart and Ōtāhuhu "will be closed for most of 2023" between March and December.

Meanwhile, the Southern Line will be closed between Newmarket and Ōtāhuhu between late December 2022 and March 2023, alongside the entire Onehunga Line. Officials said that more information will be available to affected passengers in November.

AT's manager of metro services Darek Koper said rail replacement bus services would be running, but that the agency would face "extra challenges" with ongoing driver shortages.

"The good news is that after this work is complete and CRL opens, Auckland will have a faster, more reliable rail network which will serve our passengers for decades to come."

Around 10% of the city's scheduled bus services have been regularly cancelled in the past several months due to driver shortages and absences from winter illness. As a result, many rail replacement buses have been running at one-hour frequencies.

While Western Line services are not expected to be affected next year, AT and KiwiRail are warning that disruption will see further sections closed in 2024 and 2025.

"The City Rail Link will allow more commuter services, not just in central Auckland but across the city. However, for that to happen we need to make sure the existing rail lines can physically handle that growth," Gordon said.

After the underground tunnels open, train services are expected to run every 7.5 minutes, and every 15 minutes during the day, to most stations during rush hour.

But services on some "lower patronage" sections, between Puhinui and Manukau, and Henderson and Swanson, will only be completed in 2025 after the CRL is expected to be opened.

"Once the rebuild is finished, the network will be up to a modern standard. We’ll need ongoing track maintenance to keep it that way, but this will be designed to avoid any major disruption."

Gordon said the disruptions would be used to "deal with issues that would otherwise need to be resolved later on" in order to avoid more future disruption.

Train services in Auckland have been disrupted since 2020 after KiwiRail undertook urgent work to repair fatigue cracks found across the train network. Network-wide shutdowns were used by the agency to carry out extensive repair work.