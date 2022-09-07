City Rail Link: Officials unsure of cost of budget-breaking project

Auckland's City Rail Link is set to blow out its $4.5 billion budget, with officials unsure just how much the country's largest infrastructure project will cost.

The twin-tunnel 3.4km underground link in central Auckland connects downtown Britomart to Mt Eden via new stations near the Sky Tower and Karangahape Rd.

It's expected to open in 2025 and once complete it will double Auckland's rail capacity, carrying up to 54,000 passengers an hour through its stations.

But the construction timeline may yet still be delayed and the cost to the taxpayers will exceed its $4.5 billion budget.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said it was still too early to know what the final cost will be.

"We still have active negotiations underway with the Link Alliance. We have to let that play out before we have clarity," Wood said.

CRL chief executive Dr Sean Sweeney said it was "a wide number" and did not want to share that with the public, claiming naming a price would undermine negotiations. He hopes to be able to provide a definite number by the end of the year.

The project has suffered from issues of inflation, supply chain problems, and a trouble finding staff.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was on site on Wednesday and said she was excited for the future.

"For residents in Auckland, they see the activity above ground, compared to the activity underground, it's just enormous so I'm looking forward to the day they can see it for themselves," Ardern said.

But that day is a long way off yet as all hands are working to get the project delivered.

