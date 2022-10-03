NZ Govt calls on Optus to foot bill for new passports after breach

The New Zealand Government has formally called on Australian telecommunications company Optus to pay for new passports following a major breach last week.

Optus, Australia. (Source: Getty)

Customer data from the organisation got into the hands of cybercriminals in what's believed to be one of Australia's biggest breaches.

The company has previously warned that up to 9.8 million customers could’ve had their data exposed in the breach in the “worst case scenario”.

Information such as names, contact details, driver's licences and passport numbers have been exposed as part of the breach.

ADVERTISEMENT

1News is aware of at least 10 customers with New Zealand passports who’ve had their data shared online already, with many others receiving emails from Optus saying their information has been put at risk.

While the company has pledged to replace Australian passports, it's remained silent on overseas ones.

In a statement to 1News, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti said it was time for the company to pay up.

“I think it would be fair and reasonable for Optus to support their Kiwi customers, as they have been put in this position by no fault of their own,” she said.

Today, Optus wouldn't commit to paying to replacements, however said it is "working with the New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs on how we can support our current and former impacted customers from New Zealand".

What should you do?

ADVERTISEMENT

The New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs says it encourages people who are affected to check the advice on the IDCARE website and stay up to date with the information Optus is providing on their website.

Optus says it’s contacting customers via SMS or email if they’ve been affected and is offering them a 12-month subscription to Equifax Protect credit monitoring.

Australian law firm Slater and Gordon has also said it’s looking into possible class action against the telecommunications company on behalf of customers.