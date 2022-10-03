NZ Govt calls on Optus to foot bill for new passports after breach

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

The New Zealand Government has formally called on Australian telecommunications company Optus to pay for new passports following a major breach last week.

Optus, Australia.

Optus, Australia. (Source: Getty)

Customer data from the organisation got into the hands of cybercriminals in what's believed to be one of Australia's biggest breaches.

The company has previously warned that up to 9.8 million customers could’ve had their data exposed in the breach in the “worst case scenario”.

Information such as names, contact details, driver's licences and passport numbers have been exposed as part of the breach.

1News is aware of at least 10 customers with New Zealand passports who’ve had their data shared online already, with many others receiving emails from Optus saying their information has been put at risk.

Read More

While the company has pledged to replace Australian passports, it's remained silent on overseas ones.

In a statement to 1News, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti said it was time for the company to pay up.

“I think it would be fair and reasonable for Optus to support their Kiwi customers, as they have been put in this position by no fault of their own,” she said.

Today, Optus wouldn't commit to paying to replacements, however said it is "working with the New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs on how we can support our current and former impacted customers from New Zealand".

What should you do?

The New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs says it encourages people who are affected to check the advice on the IDCARE website and stay up to date with the information Optus is providing on their website.

Optus says it’s contacting customers via SMS or email if they’ve been affected and is offering them a 12-month subscription to Equifax Protect credit monitoring.

Australian law firm Slater and Gordon has also said it’s looking into possible class action against the telecommunications company on behalf of customers.

WorldTechnologyAustraliaPolitics

Popular Stories

1

How Bella Hadid's striking spray-on dress was made

2

Johnson axed, 6 NRL grand finalists named in Kiwis RLWC squad

3

Hammer-wielding robbers target Christchurch jewellers

4

Fair Go: Auckland Museum returns Vietnam medals after 42-year battle

5

Police release CCTV images in search for Auckland woman

Latest Stories

Fair Go’s tips for saving money on insurance, without losing cover

UK scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil

Fair Go: Auckland Museum returns Vietnam medals after 42-year battle

Kapiti businesses picking up the pieces after surge in ram-raids

Calls for Govt to scrap discriminatory immigration policy

Related Stories

S. Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons

Musk and Twitter CEO Agrawal were briefly pals, texts show

Army officers appear on Burkina Faso TV, declare new coup