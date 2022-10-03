Dally M winner Raecene McGregor headlines Kiwi Ferns RLWC squad

Reigning NRLW Dally M Medal winner Raecene McGregor has been named in the Kiwi Ferns' 24-strong squad for this year's Rugby League World Cup.

Raecene McGregor scores a try against Tonga. (Source: Photosport)

McGregor, fresh off a stellar season with the Roosters in which she led the competition with 10 try assists in five games, was named halfback of the year and selected in the NRLW team of the year, headlined Kiwi Ferns coach Ricky Henry's selections this morning.

Joining the Roosters star is dual-code star Shanice Parker who took part in this year’s NRLW Grand Final for the Knights against the Eels.

Henry also named Brisbane props Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala, Amber-Paris Hall and Brianna Clark to bolster an already strong forward pack alongside their teammate Crystal Tamarua.

Gold Coast star winger Madison Bartlett and lock Georgia Hale were also selected, while their fullback Apii Nicholls earned the call-up after a two-year hiatus.

Rookies Otesa Pule and Mele Hufanga could earn potential debuts in the UK with their selections while Kiwi Fern veterans Krystal Rota, Nita Maynard and Charlotte Scanlan sit at the other end of the experience scale.

Katelyn Vaha’akolo, Karli Hansen and Mya Hill-Moana, who all earned their Kiwi Fern debuts in 2020 against Fetu Samoa, round out the the balanced roster.

“We’re excited about the players we’ve listed based on their current form,” Henry said.

“The vast majority are fresh off NRLW campaigns adding plenty of experience to the mix of leaders and new talent.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how we compete against top-tier international teams over in York and I want to congratulate each member of the squad on this achievement of representing our country at the World Cup.”

The Kiwi Ferns will meet France to open their campaign on Wednesday, November 2 followed by the Cook Islands four days later before rounding out group play against old rivals Australia on November 10.

Kiwi Ferns RLWC Squad

Amber-Paris Hall, Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala, Apii Nicholls, Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly, Brianna Clark, Charlotte Scanlan, Christyl Stowers, Crystal Tamarua, Georgia Hale, Hailee-Jay Ormond-Maunsell, Kararaina Wira-Kohu, Karli Hansen, Katelyn Vaha'akolo, Krystal Rota, Laishon Albert-Jones, Madison Bartlett, Mele Hufanga, Mya Hill-Moana, Nita Maynard, Otesa Pule, Page McGregor, Raecene McGregor, Roxy Murdoch-Masila, Shanice Parker.