Calls for Govt to scrap discriminatory immigration policy

There are growing calls for the Government to scrap an immigration policy that measures migrants by their cost, after the UN agreed it's discriminatory.
The Acceptable Standard of Health requirement is splitting families and advocates say it's even forcing residents with New Zealand-born children to leave.
After calls for reform from the UN last month, Immigration New Zealand increased the amount someone can cost over a period of five years to be allowed into the country, with the $41,000 threshold almost doubling to $81,000.
But Greens MP Ricardo Menéndez March is concerned about the lack of consultation over that change and said it doesn't go far enough to address the recommendations given to New Zealand.
The Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities last month told the Government it should, "Review and amend its immigration and asylum legislation and administrative rules... to ensure that persons with disabilities do not face discrimination in any of the formalities and procedures relating to immigration and asylum, in particular as a result of the application of the Acceptable Standard of Health (ASH) requirements".
It said New Zealand should repeal the rule that makes those who need full time care ineligible to even try to seek a medical waiver.
It also wants migrants to be allowed to lodge immigration-related complaints to the Human Rights Commission, which they can't currently do.
The rules are keeping the Vásquez family in limbo in Christchurch, with 18-year-old Ignacia's student visa ending next month.
Her mother Carolina fears she won't be allowed to stay on, because with her previous visa applications she's been told, "she is likely a high cost for the Government".
She has learning disabilities and attends a special school, but her mother says she's otherwise healthy and happy.
Vásquez is a chef and dreams of starting a business and employing her daughter. The family have lived in New Zealand for eight years.
The Alfonzo family, from the Philippines, are also battling the policy.
Parents Lorigail and Allan Alfonzo are permanent residents, but their 13-year-old daughter Arianna has been denied a visa because she has autism and needs education support.
Allan has now been working in Auckland for six years, while his wife and daughter wait and fight the rejection from their home country.
Even their application for a visitor visa for Arianna in 2018 was denied.
Lorigail remains hopeful something will change.
She said,
Menéndez March has a members bill about migrant rights that'd see the policy change, but like other advocates is calling for the Government to scrap the policy altogether.