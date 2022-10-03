Analysis: Valiant first effort shows this could be Breakers' year

Could this be the group of players to take the New Zealand Breakers back to the glory days?

Barry Brown Jr of the Breakers drives to the basket in the Breakers round one match against the Melbourne United. (Source: Photosport)

After watching their 101-97 overtime thriller against Melbourne United on Sunday, the Breakers reminded Kiwi basketball fans of what this club is capable of.

Despite the loss, it was the most complete performance I’ve seen from the Breakers in a long time - not since before the pandemic.

The team hasn’t made the finals since 2018, but their 20th season in the NBL might be the year we see them turn things around.

New American imports Barry Brown Jr and Dererk Pardon shined in their NBL debuts, putting up 23 points each. Brown also added five assists and four rebounds while Pardon recorded 12 rebounds.

Will McDowell-White also made an impact with nine points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Brown and Pardon are the harmonious guard and big man combo that the Breakers needed, putting together a show of dynamic plays which made fans excited for what’s to come.

Pardon was like a springboard, leaping for every second chance point he could get and made some big moves defensively which helped the Breakers stay in the fight.

Their battle with Melbourne stars Xavier Rathan-Mayes and Rayjon Tucker was a spectacle in itself.

With just 11 seconds left in the game, Brown went coast to coast taking on Rathan-Mayes and gliding through the lane for the lay-up which sent the game to overtime.

Rathan-Mayes shot a three-point dagger early in overtime but a replay showed the ball left his hands when the shot clock had already expired.

The shot clock violation already causing what if scenarios for Breakers fans with many left questioning why it wasn’t challenged or how it wasn’t reviewed after the replay on the big screen at John Cain Arena.

The New Zealand Breakers talk in a huddle following their loss to Melbourne United. (Source: Photosport)

But the Breakers won't let it impact them going forward as they can take a lot of wins from this match. They played with better pace than they have in the past couple of years, assertiveness and have the explosiveness and wow factor to bring it all together.

It's also tough to play against when you've got Tall Black Izayah Le'afa and Australian veteran Cam Gliddon coming off the bench.

A healthy Tom Abercrombie will prove to be dangerous too once he returns from an eye injury.

The certainty of having a base in New Zealand after two seasons in Australia, and being able to see their families will most likely play a big part in their success this year.

It’s only been the first game of the season, but you just feel like it’s going to be a special one.

Well, I do anyway.

Head coach Mody Maor talked about coming in and playing high tempo, gritty basketball which has been the fabric of the Breakers identity. We saw that in their first game.

I can already hear The Jackson 5’s ‘Can you feel it’ pumping to start the third quarter, the ‘Breakers’ chants and the smell of hot chips at the food bar waiting for me at halftime.

It feels good to have Breakers basketball back.