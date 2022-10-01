Worker threatened with knife during Hamilton robbery

A worker was threatened with a knife during an aggravated robbery in Hamilton on Friday night.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police say the incident occurred at 11pm at a Victoria Street business in Beerescourt where two men entered the premises and threatened a staff member with a knife while demanding cash.

They escaped on foot heading along Macdairmid Road towards Beerescourt Road.

Police said there were no injuries during the incident but the staff member was visibly shaken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time who might have witnessed the robbery or fleeing suspects to come forward with information.