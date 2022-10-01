Worker threatened with knife during Hamilton robbery

Source: 1News

A worker was threatened with a knife during an aggravated robbery in Hamilton on Friday night.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police say the incident occurred at 11pm at a Victoria Street business in Beerescourt where two men entered the premises and threatened a staff member with a knife while demanding cash.

They escaped on foot heading along Macdairmid Road towards Beerescourt Road.

Police said there were no injuries during the incident but the staff member was visibly shaken.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time who might have witnessed the robbery or fleeing suspects to come forward with information.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Ardern makes surprise appearance as model at World of Wearable Art

2

New Zealander in Bali could face the death penalty - report

3

OIA shows Amazon and Prime Minister were in direct talks

4

Gemma and Richie McCaw expecting third child together

5

Meth lab shut down, gang members arrested in police crackdown

Latest Stories

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles toward sea

St John launch 'Shocktober' heart attack intervention trainings

After #FreeBritney, California to limit conservatorships

Ardern makes surprise appearance as model at World of Wearable Art

Watch: Michael Hill Albany thieves flee scene of daylight robbery

Related Stories

Watch: Michael Hill Albany thieves flee scene of daylight robbery

Auckland man dies after being found with serious injuries

Pike River: Police to drill 10 new boreholes as part of investigation

Meth lab shut down, gang members arrested in police crackdown