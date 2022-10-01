Top shearers in Central Otago for National Merino Championships

Source: 1News

New Zealand's top shearers have made their way to Central Otago for the National Merino Championships.

It's the first stop of the shearing circuit with world champions and legends of the sport sharpening their tools for the event.

Merino's are known to be the toughest sheep to shear in the world.

For the first time in more than a decade, Kiwi shearing veteran Samson Te Whata is back on the clippers.

Te Whata was dominant in the 1980s, taking out four national titles. Now at 67 years old, he's still sharp.

New Zealand Merino Shears President, Lane McSkimming says he didn't think he would get Te Whata shearing again with the shearing great putting himself down as a reserve.

"To do that 30 years later against young fit athletes sums him up. It's an incredible effort," McSkimming said.

Te Whata is also leading Australia's first-ever Indigenous team offshore, throwing them straight into competition.

Former shearing world champion, Nathan Stratford says that the Merino Champs have a significant meaning for the community.

"To be able to win a Merino show in New Zealand is pretty prestigious. It's like winning the NPC or the Ranfurly Shield," Stratford said.

The control and precision is not just a battle between men, with women also in the thick of it.

Kiwi shearer Pagen Kararuia says "as soon as they say go everyone is enemies really."

Not only is the Merino National title up for grabs, but the top two shearers and wool handlers will go on to represent New Zealand in Australia next month, for a trans-Tasman Test.

The stakes are high as New Zealand's shearing circuit kicks off.

