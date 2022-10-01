NFL star Tua Tagovailoa thankful for support after horror head knock

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa has taken to social media to thank his fans for their messages of support following his horror head knock which led to a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals yesterday.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback was tossed to the ground after a tackle and immediately showed signs of a head injury, with his hands seizing up.

Tagovailoa posted a statement on Twitter saying: "I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support."

"It was difficult to not be able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I've received from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out," Tagovailoa said.

He added that he's focused on getting better so he can return to the field.

After an earlier knock on Monday against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa looked visibly disorientated, struggling to stand up.

He was taken off the field but returned in the second half after passing the concussion protocol.

Following two head knocks within the span of five days, Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation is being investigated by the NFL and NFL Players Association.