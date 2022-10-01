Watch: Car rolls in spectacular crash in Rally NZ

Source: 1News

Great Britain’s Gus Greensmith has crashed his rally car heavily, rolling into a ditch on stage 10 of Rally NZ today.

Greensmith and his co-driver, Sweden’s Jonas Andersson both emerged from the crash seemingly unharmed

Coming in from a corner on the Komokoriki stage, north of Auckland, Greensmith’s Ford Puma Rally1 slipped off the track and rolled twice.

Smoke could be seen coming from the car and parts of the vehicle came off across the track.

At the time of writing Finland’s Kalle Rovanperä leads the rally.

