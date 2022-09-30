Tubic ready for RWC after long journey back to Black Ferns

Source: 1News

She's been described as “the most underrated rugby player New Zealand's ever had” so it’s understandable why Hazel Tubic still finds it surreal that she's gearing up for next week's World Cup.

After all, four years ago she was so convinced her time in the black jersey was done she jetted to Japan to take up a sevens contract.

“I probably wasn’t thinking I was ever going to be in the Black Ferns again let alone a World Cup,” she told 1News.

The jersey can gnaw at you though AS can your mates, niggling at her to try again.

“I suppose giving up and walking away is probably not in my character.”

More missed selections followed despite the 31-year-old consistently delivering at differing levels including for Chiefs Manawa and their coach Crystal Kaua.

“She’s probably the most underrated player New Zealand’s ever had,” Kaua told 1News.

“She’s the type of player who can change a game.”

And a call from Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith can change a player.

“The weight just lifted off me,” Tubic said.

He’d called to tell her she would have a chance to defend the world cup she helped win four years ago with a place in this year’s squad.

“It’s just a feeling you can’t explain until you’re in that moment I suppose.”

Kaua said the women’s rugby community in New Zealand will share in that moment with her.

“Players rate her, like the playing group of New Zealand rate Hazel and would be genuinely happy for her,” Kaua said.

“She deserves to be there.”

RugbyBlack FernsWomen's Sport

Popular Stories

1

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

2

Julian Savea suggested in bold selection calls for All Blacks XV

3

Family release photo of woman killed in Rotorua car-to-car shooting

4

Meth lab shut down, gang members arrested in police crackdown

5

Trevor Noah quits Daily Show after 7 years

Latest Stories

Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

Pike River: Police to drill 10 new boreholes as part of investigation

Local councils criticised as pale, male and stale at hui

Weed killer detected in Australian's urine

Trevor Noah quits Daily Show after 7 years

Related Stories

Rugby great Fiao'o Fa'amausili to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Opinion: 'Budget' World Cup displays same old view of women's game

Kaua, Grant to become first female Super Rugby head coaches

Analysis: Why Woodman is a big problem for Black Ferns' RWC rivals