Big changes ahead as Nelson votes for new mayor and council

Nelson is set for a huge shakeup with voters soon electing a new mayor and at least half the city council.

Among the seven candidates vying for mayor are some familiar faces.

One is Nick Smith, who represented Nelson as the local MP for three decades. He says that experience puts him in good stead to lead the city.

"I love Nelson, I think council has lost its way. It needs new leadership from outside the council," Smith said.

He's concerned by council spending and will prioritise the Nelson rebuild from August's storm.

"I want to work with those homeowners, get their homes fixed and enable them to get on with their lives," Smith said.

The former minister left Parliament after he lost the Nelson seat at the last election. He also faced an allegation of bullying.

"I regret the incident that occurred more than two years ago and apologised at the time. I just don't think it's the issue that people here are concerned with."

Also vying for the top job are three current city councillors. One of them in 22-year-old Rohan O'Neill-Stevens, who doesn't think his youth will count against him.

"People were worried that 19 was too young to be a councillor, people aren't worried about that anymore."

O'Neill-Stevens said his priorities are about the future.

"Housing, climate resilience and our transport system. As a renter and as someone who wants to own a home and raise a family in Nelson one day right now that's unattainable."

Half of the city council have chosen not to stand, with many describing the council as dysfunctional.

That's something Tim Skinner says he can change due to his nine years experience on the council.

Skinner also wants to curb council spending.

"I think we've spent a lot of money and at a time when things are getting pretty tough we've got to be far more prudent."

Matt Lawry though supports smart investment that benefits Nelson's future.

"If we don't have a vision for the future we're going to get to the end of the term and the city will not have gone forward."

Lawry is also keen on cheaper bus fares.

"I think we need to make transport in Nelson Whakatu free for children, students, community service card holders for total mobility card holders."

The other candidates for mayor are Kerry Neal, Richard Osmaston and John Wakelin.

For the first time Nelson will be using the Single Transferable Vote method at this election. It means people rank their preferred candidates, rather than picking just one.