Aussie man with distinctive 'beast' facial tattoo wanted by police

A man with a distinctive 'beast' facial tattoo is wanted by police in South Australia.

Jaimes Sutton. (Source: Supplied)

A post highlighting the wanted man from Murray River Police has taken social media by storm due to his choice of ink.

"Jaimes SUTTON, is wanted on an outstanding warrant. He is known to frequent the Deniliquin area," their post on Facebook reads alongside an image of the man.

The post has been shared nearly 500 times on Facebook.

Thousands of people have also been commenting on social media posts about the wanted man made by Australian news media.

"Shouldn't be hard to spot," one Twitter user commented on a 9News post.

"If he just combs his hair a different way he’ll be right," said another.

Police are urging anyone on with information to contact the local station. Sutton is known to frequent the area on the NSW and Victorian state border.